Brazil's senator in charge of drafting labor reform report halts work on the proposal

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Ricardo Ferraço in charge of drafting a labor reform report said on Thursday he was canceling work on the proposal, an indication that President Michel Temer's agenda has ground to a halt in the new political crisis.

An aide to the senator said the agenda pushed by Temer's government has been "suspended" after allegations that he condoned the bribery of a witness in the "Car Wash" corruption investigation, which have threatened his hold on office.