Brazil's Rousseff slams 'illegal recordings' by anti-graft judge
March 17, 2016 / 2:38 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Rousseff slams 'illegal recordings' by anti-graft judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday strongly criticized the release of a taped telephone conversation between her and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in as her chief of staff.

Rousseff said the recording, made public by federal judge Sergio Moro on Wednesday, was illegal and anti-democratic. She vowed a thorough investigation, putting her government on a collision court with the judge leading Brazil`s biggest ever corruption probe.

Rousseff insisted the taped conversation did not show her attempting to rush to Lula a document confirming his appointment as minister in order to avoid him being arrested, as critics have claimed.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn

