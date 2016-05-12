Suspended Brazilian president Rousseff vows to fight on

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said she would keep fighting impeachment charges and was confident she would be declared innocent, after the Senate voted on Thursday to put her on trial for breaking budgetary rules.

“I may have made mistakes but I did not commit any crime,” a stern-faced Rousseff said, in an address before leaving the Planalto presidential palace flanked by dozens of supporters. She called the impeachment process “fraudulent” and “a coup.”