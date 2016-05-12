FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspended Brazilian president Rousseff vows to fight on
May 12, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Suspended Brazilian president Rousseff vows to fight on

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff smiles during a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro (not pictured) in Brasilia, Brazil, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said she would keep fighting impeachment charges and was confident she would be declared innocent, after the Senate voted on Thursday to put her on trial for breaking budgetary rules.

“I may have made mistakes but I did not commit any crime,” a stern-faced Rousseff said, in an address before leaving the Planalto presidential palace flanked by dozens of supporters. She called the impeachment process “fraudulent” and “a coup.”

Reporting by Brad Brooks and Alonso Soto; Writing by Daniel Flynn

