Brazil's Rousseff drops in voter poll, opponent Neves gains
April 29, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff drops in voter poll, opponent Neves gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures during the opening ceremony for the NETmundial: Global Multistakeholder Meeting on the Future of Internet Governance conference in Sao Paulo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Support for President Dilma Rousseff among Brazilian voters has fallen five months from the elections due to concerns about the economy and a scandal surrounding state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, a new poll showed on Tuesday.

According to a survey by local polling firm MDA, 37.0 percent of those surveyed said they intend to vote for Rousseff, compared to 43.7 percent in February.

Her main rival, Aécio Neves of the centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party, had 21.6 percent support in the poll, rising from 17 percent in the previous poll in February.

Eduardo Campos, the candidate of the Brazilian Socialist Party, also advanced slightly to 11.8 percent from 9.9 percent in February.

The approval rating of Rousseff’s government fell to 32.9 percent in April from 36.4 percent in February.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by James Dalgleish

