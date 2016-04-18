Brazil's Rousseff says she will fight impeachment

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday she was being unjustly impeached because she has not committed an impeachable crime, and vowed to fight until the end to stay in office.

Rousseff, who the lower house of Congress decided on Sunday should stand trial in the Senate on charges of breaking budget laws, accused her Vice President Michel Temer, who will take over if she is unseated, of plotting against her. She said calling new presidential elections was not being considered.