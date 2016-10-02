FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Millionaire Doria of centrist PSDB party wins mayor's race in Sao Paulo
October 2, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Millionaire Doria of centrist PSDB party wins mayor's race in Sao Paulo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Millionaire businessman Joao Doria of the centrist Brazilian Social Democrat Party has won the race for mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, in local elections on Sunday that were a major setback for the leftist Workers Party.

With 9.9 percent of votes left to count, Doria had won over 53 percent, enough to avoid a runoff, according to official results.

Based on the percentage of blank and nullified votes, along with voters who did not turn out, Reuters projects that Doria has won. His victory bolsters a likely presidential bid by the PSDB governor of Sao Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, in 2018.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney
