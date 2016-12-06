FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Senate refuses Supreme Court move to dismiss its president
December 6, 2016 / 5:24 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil Senate refuses Supreme Court move to dismiss its president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The leaders of Brazil's Senate refused on Tuesday to accept a Supreme Court injunction removing its indicted president, Senator Renan Calheiros, and said it would wait for a ruling by the court's plenary on Wednesday.

The injunction issued by a judge on the court on Monday ordered the removal of Calheiros because he was indicted last week for embezzlement. The conflict between the judiciary and the legislature threatens to delay key measures in the government drive to restore fiscal discipline to Brazil.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

