9 months ago
Brazil Senator Calheiros defies Supreme Court order to step down
December 6, 2016 / 5:42 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil Senator Calheiros defies Supreme Court order to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros said on Tuesday he was staying on as president of the Senate, defying a Supreme Court injunction ordering him to step down because of an indictment for embezzlement.

Calheiros said the Supreme Court injunction violated the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature. He called on the top court's plenary, which is due to consider an appeal on Wednesday, to overturn the order issued by one of its 11 members.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn

