Brazil supreme court judge denies arrest of PMDB senators

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A judge on Brazil's Supreme Court has denied a prosecutors request to arrest the head of the Senate and two other leaders of the ruling PMDB party for allegedly obstructing justice in a corruption investigation, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

The ruling by Justice Teori Zavascki was good news for interim President Michel Temer, whose one-month-old government has been buffeted by corruption allegations. The ruling covers former Brazilian president José Sarney and Senator Romero Jucá, leader of Temer's PMDB party.