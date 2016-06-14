FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil supreme court judge denies arrest of PMDB senators
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 14, 2016 / 10:37 PM / a year ago

Brazil supreme court judge denies arrest of PMDB senators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A judge on Brazil's Supreme Court has denied a prosecutors request to arrest the head of the Senate and two other leaders of the ruling PMDB party for allegedly obstructing justice in a corruption investigation, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

The ruling by Justice Teori Zavascki was good news for interim President Michel Temer, whose one-month-old government has been buffeted by corruption allegations. The ruling covers former Brazilian president José Sarney and Senator Romero Jucá, leader of Temer's PMDB party.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.