April 15, 2016 / 8:22 PM / a year ago

Rousseff scraps impeachment broadcast after criticism

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff rides her bicycle accompanied by bodyguards near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff canceled an address to the nation on Friday night in which she was to defend her government in the face of imminent impeachment, a presidential aide told Reuters.

The lower house of Congress will vote on Sunday on whether Rousseff should be impeached by the Senate for breaking budget laws, a vote that the leftist leader is widely expected to lose. An opposition party sought a Supreme Court injunction to block her speech, arguing that she was using the resources of the Brazilian state to defend herself.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown

