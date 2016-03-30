Brazil sports minister resigns: presidency

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sports Minister George Hilton has stepped down and Ricardo Leyser will replace him on an interim basis, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hilton’s departure came just five months before the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It followed the decision last week of his Brazilian Republican Party (PRB) to break from President Dilma Rousseff’s ruling coalition. Leyser is a senior official in the sports ministry who has been managing Olympic preparations.