8 months ago
Brazil's Temer says corruption cases must not paralyze country
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 13, 2016 / 6:08 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's Temer says corruption cases must not paralyze country

Brazil's President Michel Temer reacts during a meeting with political leaders at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 5, 2016. Picture taken December 5, 2016.Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that corruption accusations against politicians emerging from the Petrobras graft scandal must not paralyze the country, as his government plans measures to revive Brazil's stalled economy.

Temer has asked prosecutors to speed up the release of plea bargain statements by defendants in the Petrobras investigation so that accusations, which have implicated members of his Cabinet, do not disrupt efforts to pull Brazil from recession. He said stimulus measures would be announced on Thursday but gave no details.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

