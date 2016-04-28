FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Temer says a new government would focus on growth: TV
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2016 / 11:44 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Temer says a new government would focus on growth: TV

Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer (L) looks on near President of the Brazilian Senate Renan Calheiros (C) and opposition Senator Aecio Neves (R) of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) during a meeting in Brasilia, Brazil April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Michel Temer said on Thursday that the new government that he would lead if President Dilma Rousseff should be impeached would seek to implement immediate measures to spur economic growth.

In an interview with TV network SBT, Temer said he believes he would find large support in the Congress for his first proposals and that job creation would be a priority.

He denied possible changes to social programs and said his possible rise to the presidency would send a message of pacification and optimism to the country.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.