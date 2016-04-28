Brazil's Temer says a new government would focus on growth: TV

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Michel Temer said on Thursday that the new government that he would lead if President Dilma Rousseff should be impeached would seek to implement immediate measures to spur economic growth.

In an interview with TV network SBT, Temer said he believes he would find large support in the Congress for his first proposals and that job creation would be a priority.

He denied possible changes to social programs and said his possible rise to the presidency would send a message of pacification and optimism to the country.