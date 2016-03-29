FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff cancels international trip due to crisis
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2016 / 7:54 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Rousseff cancels international trip due to crisis

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff works at her office in Brasilia, Brazil, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has canceled a trip to a nuclear security summit in Washington because of a deepening political crisis that threatens to unseat her, two government officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Since she accepted the invitation things have changed radically. She will stay home to deal with the ongoing crisis,” said one of the officials, who asked not to be named because the information was not yet public.

The country’s biggest party, the Brazilian Democratic Movement Part (PMDB), abandoned Rousseff’s coalition on Tuesday, raising the chances that she will be impeached over changes she doctored the public accounts.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.