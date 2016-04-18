FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. confident Brazil can handle impeachment matter democratically
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 18, 2016 / 7:38 PM / a year ago

U.S. confident Brazil can handle impeachment matter democratically

Supporters of President Dilma Rousseff watch in a public park the live transmission of the debate in the Lower House of Congress over the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States voiced confidence on Monday that Brazil will work though what it described as “challenging political moment” after the lower house of Congress voted to send leftist President Dilma Rousseff for trial in the Senate.

“Certainly this is a challenging political moment for Brazil but, as we have said all along, we believe Brazil’s institutions are sufficiently mature to address the country’s challenges,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “We are confident that Brazilians will work through these difficult political questions democratically and in accordance with Brazil’s constitutional principles.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.