9 months ago
Brazil Senate to wait until court decision for vote agenda: lawmaker
December 6, 2016 / 8:02 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil Senate to wait until court decision for vote agenda: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate will only decide on the voting schedule for key legislation after the Supreme Court decides whether to uphold an earlier ruling to remove the head of the upper house, senator Jorge Viana said on Tuesday.

Viana would take over the presidency of the Senate if the plenary of the court removes Renan Calheiros on Wednesday. The leftist senator from the jungle state of Acre is a member of the Workers' Party, which opposes austerity reforms proposed by President Michel Temer.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

