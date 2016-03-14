FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff names new justice minister
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 10:04 PM / in 2 years

Brazil's Rousseff names new justice minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff appointed a new justice minister for the second time in a month on Monday, her government said in a statement, amid a deepening crisis in her government and a widening corruption scandal.

Rousseff said prosecutor Eugenio Jose Guilherme de Aragao would replace Wellington Cesar Lima, who she had named on Feb. 29. Brazil’s Supreme Court issued an injunction blocking Lima’s appointment to succeed Jose Eduardo Cardozo, who resigned after party members criticized him for failing to curb the country’s largest-ever corruption investigation.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese

