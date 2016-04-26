FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's VP eyes ex-central bank chief as possible finance minister
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 26, 2016 / 5:11 PM / in a year

Brazil's VP eyes ex-central bank chief as possible finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former President of Brazil's central bank Henrique Meirelles gestures during the Industry National Meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles would be his choice to be finance minister if he were to take over the presidency.

In an interview with Brazilian daily O Globo, Temer said he was “impressed” with Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely respected on Wall Street.

“I have to confess that if I had to assume the presidency today, my pick for finance minister would be him (Meirelles). But none of us know what can happen tomorrow,” Temer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Temer, 75, would take over the presidency in mid-May if, as expected, Brazil’s Senate places President Dilma Rousseff on trial for allegedly breaking budget laws.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.