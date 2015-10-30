Brazil hydropower sale holds key assets, but uncertainty remains

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will next month hold an auction to sell operating rights for 29 existing hydropower plants, betting that a couple of coveted assets will boost interest from large investors.

But uncertainty related to the amount of power that can be produced as Brazil recovers from a harsh drought could dampen enthusiasm for the sale, power sector experts said.

Brazil will offer plants with expired or nearly expired operating licenses, providing an opportunity for the government to add cash to its depleted coffers. [L8N12Q4FV]

The country expects to collect up to 17 billion reais ($4.4 billion) from the auction, including 11 billion reais this year. The extra revenue would help the government reduce its budget deficit as it seeks to avert a second credit downgrade to junk status.

“We are going to see large players bidding for some of the assets, particularly the largest ones,” said Gulherme Vale, head of energy at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Rio de Janeiro.

The two plants currently operated by Brazil’s CESP, Ilha Solteira and Jupiá, with combined installed capacity near 5,000 megawatts (MW), are considered the most attractive assets.

CESP has said it intends to bid to keep operating the plants, but only if it manages to find a partner with capital. Brazil’s tight credit conditions make it difficult for local companies to raise cash for the concession fees.

China’s Three Gorges Corporation [CYTGP.UL] visited both installations in recent weeks and said it planned to bid for them. The group has wind park operations in Brazil and has partnered with EDP Energias do Brasil to build hydropower plants.

China’s State Grid, which recently bought licenses for Brazil’s two largest ever transmissions lines, has said it plans to expand its generation capacity locally and will look at the assets on offer.

“There are limited opportunities around the world today to enter into large-scale hydropower projects,” said Luiz Barroso, director of PSR, a consultancy specializing in the power sector.

Other foreign and local groups that will likely participate include Italy’s Enel Green Power, Canadian fund Brookfield, and Brazil’s Cemig, Copel and Eletrobras.

AES Tiete SA, a subsidiary of AES Corp, however, said Brazil needs to address the issue of limitations on hydropower generation after a two-year drought. Companies are producing less energy than they could due to those limits and would like to be compensated for the loss.

The government is discussing a possible solution, but it is unlikely to have one before the auction.

($1 = 3.86 Brazilian reais)