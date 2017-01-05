FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Brazil government to take larger role in security after prison massacre: Temer
#World News
January 5, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil government to take larger role in security after prison massacre: Temer

A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil.Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer said on Thursday there was confusion about the role government forces should have played during the riot at a privately run prison this week that ended with 56 inmates killed by fellow prisoners.

Temer, speaking for the first time about Brazil's bloodiest prison massacre in more than two decades, said that state governments should seek reinforcement from federal forces in such situations but at no time was the federal government asked for help.

The president also said his government would redouble efforts to finalize a national security plan, which would include a larger role for the federal authorities in security issues. At present, the policing and the running of prisons are largely the responsibility of state governments.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn

