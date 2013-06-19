FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Sao Paulo, Rio revoke fare hikes after protests
June 19, 2013 / 9:25 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's Sao Paulo, Rio revoke fare hikes after protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s two biggest cities revoked an increase in public transportation fares, Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin and Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Wednesday, following the largest protests seen in the country in 20 years.

Several smaller Brazilian cities have already suspended fare increases. It is unclear if the fare reductions will appease protesters who have now adopted a variety of causes ranging from corruption to education a year before Brazil hosts the soccer World Cup.

Reporting by Todd Benson and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Eric Beech

