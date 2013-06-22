FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's President Rousseff pledges to maintain order
#World News
June 22, 2013 / 12:24 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's President Rousseff pledges to maintain order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks at the back of their heads and draped with Brazilian national flags attend a protest against the Confederations Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Recife City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff pledged on Friday to maintain order on the streets, condemning the acts of violence and vandalism that have marred the country’s largest protest in 20 years and promising security forces would defend public property.

In a televised address, Rousseff reiterated her government’s support for social change and said she had an obligation to listen to the voices on the street and conduct a dialogue with all sides.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Eric Walsh

