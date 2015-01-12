FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil crop areas getting below average rain: meteorologists
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 12, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil crop areas getting below average rain: meteorologists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Southeastern Brazil is expected to get about half the normal amount of rainfall for this time of year by Jan. 27, the Reuters Weather dashboard showed on Monday, renewing concerns over the area’s crops and reservoirs.

An atmospheric blockage is preventing cold air from advancing, resulting in limited, scattered showers in what should be the region’s rainiest month of the year. The blockage has extended to the center-west soy belt, which had average rainfall in December, Somar meteorologists said.

Somar said the blockage should break around Jan. 22, possibly bringing between 30 and 70 mm of rainfall to the center-west and southeast between Jan. 22 and 26. That would probably not be enough to bring rainfall back to historical norms.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.