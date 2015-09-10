Brazil's Levy says preparing strong measures to fix budget

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is preparing strong measures to cut the country’s budget deficit and plans to have them ready to be debated and voted on in Congress in a couple of weeks, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday.
Congress has grown increasingly aware of Brazil’s fiscal challenges, Levy told journalists in a conference call following ratings agency Standard & Poor’s downgrade on Wednesday of the country’s sovereign rating into junk territory.
Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Christian Plumb