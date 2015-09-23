Brazil currency tumbles as crisis worries swamp intervention

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian real tumbled anew on Wednesday as fears of deteriorating government finances, a mounting political crisis and weaker Chinese demand for raw materials overwhelmed currency intervention by the central bank.

As the real plunged to an all-time low of 4.14 per U.S. dollar, the central bank called extraordinary auctions to sell currency swaps and dollars with repurchase agreements, joining an array of emerging-market policymakers struggling to support their currencies.

Other Latin American currencies also posted losses on concerns about the global economy, but the weakening of the real was magnified by fears that Brazilian lawmakers could reject a presidential veto needed to avert a surge in public expenditures.

Although Brazil’s Congress early on Wednesday upheld key presidential vetoes to avert a surge in public expenditure, it postponed votes on two vetoes of bills that threatened to raise public expenditure in coming years.

Congress has not yet set a date for voting on the remaining vetoes.

The central bank intervention did little to support the real, which has now lost 35 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar so far this year. It initially trimmed losses but closed 2.3 percent lower at 4.1454 per dollar. Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index closed 2 percent lower.

“An intervention like that should be able to curb losses in the real, but volatility is too high,” said Francisco Carvalho, head of currency trading at BGC Liquidez, a brokerage in Brazil. “Investors are feeling lost and are running to the dollar.”

Interventions through swaps and dollar repurchase agreements have no impact on Brazil’s $370 billion foreign reserves and Brazil is not considering tapping those reserves at the moment, a source at President Dilma Rousseff’s economic team told Reuters.

Brazil has not used its foreign reserves since the global economic crisis in 2009. A central bank official said on Wednesday there were no U.S. dollar outflows from the country.

Repeated clashes between Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and her wide-ranging alliance in Congress have exacerbated an economic slowdown and led Standard & Poor’s to strip Brazil of its investment-grade credit rating earlier this month.

The real’s slump shows “no one is winning” in the current political impasse, the speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress said.

President Rousseff’s popularity has cratered since she was re-elected last year as the economy has stumbled into a severe recession, inflation has persisted and senior members of her Workers Party have been implicated in a snowballing corruption scandal involving the energy company Petrobras.

Meanwhile, multiple interest rate hikes by Brazil’s central bank aimed at slowing inflation have boosted borrowing costs as well as consumer and company loan delinquencies, which remained at a two-year high in August, according to Thomson Reuters data.

While worries that the weakening Brazilian currency could worsen inflation and may pressure the central bank into further action, exporters of both commodities and industrial goods have expressed hope that the decline in the real will jumpstart foreign demand for their goods.

INCREASED INTERVENTION IN BRAZIL AND MEXICO

Brazil’s central bank sold 4,400 of the 20,000 currency swaps it offered on Wednesday and called a similar sale for Thursday. It was the first time that Brazil sold swaps that were not aimed at rolling over expiring contracts since it ended its currency-swap program in March.

The bank also announced it will sell as much as $2 billion on the spot market with repurchase dates set to July 5, 2016 and Sept. 2, 2016.

Mexican policymakers have also been fighting a slump in the peso, which has hit successive record lows this year lows, by selling $200 million a day to the market and offering $200 million more when the peso weakens by 1.0 percent.

While an increase in dollar sales in July briefly helped the peso stabilize, on Wednesday the currency broke past 17 per dollar to a one-month low.

Mexican policymakers have argued that intervention has little effect when the Mexican currency’s losses are being driven by global concerns, but they are expected to extend the current auction program, which expires at the end of the month.