FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff says reserves can counter currency swing
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 26, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff says reserves can counter currency swing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff looks on during news conference after an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

(Reuters) - Brazil President Dilma Rousseff on Saturday cited the nation’s foreign currency reserves as a backstop to excessive volatility and weakness in the Brazilian real.

“Brazil today has sufficient enough reserves to not have any problem, any disruption due to the dollar,” Rousseff said in an interview broadcast on Brazilian cable news network GloboNews.

With the economy in recession, inflation above 9 percent, a sharp deterioration in government finances, and one ratings agency lowering Brazil’s debt to “junk” status, investors have been heavily betting against the real in the futures market.

The currency BRBY BRL= has weakened 33 percent against the dollar this year.

Rousseff, currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said the government was “extremely concerned” about the weakening currency due to the impact on local companies with dollar-denominated debt.

“The government will have a very clear and firm position, like the central bank had at the end of last week,” she added.

On Thursday central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said that reserves were an “insurance policy that may and should be used.”

The real rebounded sharply from an all-time low following his comments.

Reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.