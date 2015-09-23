FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil finance minister cancels trip to New York
September 23, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil finance minister cancels trip to New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy speaks during a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino -

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has canceled a trip to New York, a ministry representative told Reuters on Wednesday, after the Brazilian currency plunged to an all-time low on fears of deteriorating government finances.

The finance ministry did not say why the trip had been canceled. Levy’s scheduled appearance at the Foreign Policy Association in New York on Thursday has been replaced by a live video appearance, according to a spokesman for the association.

Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

