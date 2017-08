A customer looks at the prices at a supermarket in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 6, 2016.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarket sales rose 1.16 percent this year through October, signaling consumers are spending more on food, according to a statement from industry group Abras on Wednesday.

The Abras national sales index compiles data from 2,800 outlets representing about 130 companies that account for 60 percent of supermarket sales in Brazil.