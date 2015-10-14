Brazil retail sales drop more than expected in August

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil fell more than expected in August, the seventh straight month of decline as a severe recession kept consumers worried about their jobs and debts.

Retail sales volumes in Brazil excluding automobiles and building materials fell 0.9 percent in August from July, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, more than a Reuters poll estimate for a decline of 0.55 percent.

Including autos and building materials, sales fell 2.0 percent in August from July, IBGE said.

High inflation, rising unemployment and double-digit interest rates have ended a decade-long boom for Brazilian retailers. The economy, hampered by a political crisis and a string of tax hikes, is expected to start a modest recovery only in 2017, according to most economists.

Sales have already fallen nearly 10 percent from a record-high in November last year, IBGE said, and may have worsened further in September as consumer confidence hit an all-time low for a third straight month, according to a recent survey.

Sales declined in six of the eight categories of the IBGE index from July. Home appliance and furniture sales, big-ticket items that are more directly affected by rising interest rates, fell 2.0 percent.

August retail sales dropped 6.9 percent from the year-earlier period, more than the median estimate of a 5.6 percent drop in the Reuters poll.