Brazil's top court approves Senate overrule in Rousseff impeachment

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Senate can review the grounds for impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff even if the lower house votes to impeach her, a decision that could help the leftist leader stay in office.

Rousseff’s opponents, who are seeking to unseat her for allegedly breaking budget laws, argued that the Senate must automatically suspend the president and begin a trial that can last six months. Rousseff has better chances in the Senate to block impeachment, which requires two-thirds of the votes in both chambers.