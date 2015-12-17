FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's top court approves Senate overrule in Rousseff impeachment
December 17, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's top court approves Senate overrule in Rousseff impeachment

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures during a meeting with social movements at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Senate can review the grounds for impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff even if the lower house votes to impeach her, a decision that could help the leftist leader stay in office.

Rousseff’s opponents, who are seeking to unseat her for allegedly breaking budget laws, argued that the Senate must automatically suspend the president and begin a trial that can last six months. Rousseff has better chances in the Senate to block impeachment, which requires two-thirds of the votes in both chambers.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft

