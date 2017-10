Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) and her Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner attend a meeting with business leaders at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s chief of staff said on Monday that her impeachment is not the solution for Brazil’s economic crisis and the government will fight to block it in Congress.

Jaques Wagner said the government is considering using Brazil’s international reserves to lower its gross public debt, but it will not tap those reserves to bolster investment.