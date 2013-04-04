FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Likely candidates in Brazil's 2014 presidential election
April 4, 2013 / 3:29 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Likely candidates in Brazil's 2014 presidential election

Brian Winter

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is a clear favorite to win re-election next year, but a weak economy means she could face a stiff challenge from a range of candidates, including a popular environmentalist and the scion of a local political dynasty.

Here is a quick breakdown of the main likely candidates, with 18 months still to go until the vote:

DILMA ROUSSEFF

AGE: 65

CURRENT JOB: President

VOTER SUPPORT IN MARCH POLL: 58 percent

PROS: Enormously popular, thanks to Brazil’s record-low unemployment and rising wages; perceived as tough on corruption. Has broad support in middle and working classes; enjoys backing of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who finished his 2003-10 government as Brazil’s most popular president in decades.

CONS: Vulnerable if the economy fails to turn around; perceived as weak on issues such as health care and education.

MARINA SILVA

AGE: 55

CURRENT JOB: Environmental activist

VOTER SUPPORT: 16 percent

PROS: Inspiring life story as one of 11 children who grew up on a rubber plantation and once worked as a maid; strong loyalty among followers. Placed a strong third in 2010 presidential election with 19 percent of the vote.

CONS: Most analysts think she peaked in 2010 due to one-off factors such as strong support from evangelical Christians. Scares some business leaders; lacks a strong political party.

AECIO NEVES

AGE: 53

CURRENT JOB: Senator

VOTER SUPPORT: 10 percent

PROS: The grandson of a beloved politician who was elected president in 1985 but died before taking office. Won plaudits for his management as governor of vote-rich Minas Gerais state; has support from the PSDB, Brazil’s main opposition party.

CONS: Has failed to cultivate a high profile in the Senate; Derided by some as a pretty face with insufficient heft for the presidency; PSDB plagued by infighting, and vulnerable for record of slow growth when it last ran Brazil in the 1990s.

EDUARDO CAMPOS

AGE: 47

CURRENT JOB: Governor

VOTER SUPPORT: 6 percent

PROS: Clearly the opponent Rousseff fears most; could win votes in Brazil’s relatively poor northeast, traditional bastion of Rousseff’s party; could combine a business-friendly message with support for popular poverty programs.

CONS: Low name recognition nationally; has yet to declare his candidacy, and may be angling for the top spot in 2018 election. His party is a member of Rousseff’s ruling coalition, meaning he could struggle to marshal a deep pool of allies.

Editing by Doina Chiacu

