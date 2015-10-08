Impeaching a Brazilian president in five steps

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff lost a key legal battle when a federal audit court rejected her government’s accounts from 2014 on Wednesday, paving the way for opponents to try to impeach her.

Congress must still decide whether she broke Brazil’s budget law, an impeachable offense.

Following are the steps of a presidential impeachment under Brazil’s Constitution:

1) Any citizen can file an impeachment request to Congress. More than 20 have already been filed to impeach Rousseff. Most have been shelved as groundless, but seven are under study by the speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, a declared enemy of the president.

2) Cunha has the power to decide whether to accept one of the requests. A special committee made up of members of all parties analyses the request, which needs two-thirds support, or 342 of the votes in the lower house, for an impeachment trial to begin in the Senate. Cunha’s own position has been shaken by corruption charges against him and he is under pressure to explain undeclared Swiss bank accounts that prosecutors have found in his name. Rousseff appears to have enough votes at present to block an impeachment vote.

3) If she lost the lower house vote, the president would be suspended pending the trial in the Senate, and her vice president Michel Temer would become acting president. The Senate would have 180 days to conduct a trial, chaired by the president of the Supreme Court.

4) In the Senate, two-thirds support, or 54 of the 81 senators, is needed to impeach the president.

5) If Rousseff is impeached, Temer would serve as president for the remainder of the term. Temer, however, could also be ousted if an investigation currently underway by Brazil’s top electoral authority finds that the Rousseff-Temer election campaign broke the law, including the use of kickback money from the Petrobras graft scandal. If Temer were also ousted, Cunha would take over temporarily and either a new election would be called within 90 days or Congress would pick the next president, depending on how much of Rousseff’s term is left.