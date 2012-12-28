Brazil president, cancer survivor, pronounced healthy

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during breakfast with reporters at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who survived lymphoma cancer in 2009, was pronounced healthy by doctors after a routine exam on Friday.

Rousseff’s health was “within normal levels,” according to a statement released by her office following the check-up at the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo, one of South America’s leading cancer treatment centers.

Rousseff underwent chemotherapy in 2009 and briefly wore a wig, but the cancer went into remission and she appeared to be in good health by the time she staged her winning campaign for the presidency in 2010.

Concerns over her health have faded since then, although a bout with pneumonia and a lengthy recovery in 2011 have kept the issue on some investors’ radar screens.