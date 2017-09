Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launching ceremony for the Anti-Corruption Package at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday she was not planning to reshuffle her cabinet, rebuffing questions in a tense press conference following the sudden resignation of her education minister on Wednesday.