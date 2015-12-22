FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff says opponents lack legal basis to impeach her
December 22, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff says opponents lack legal basis to impeach her

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during inauguration ceremony for new Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that her opponents’ bid to impeach her has no legal basis since there are no charges against her.

At the opening of a metro station in the northeastern city of Salvador, Rousseff said a country cannot resort to impeachment just because it does not like its president, and said Brazil should focus on restoring economic growth and creating jobs.

A ruling by Brazil’s Supreme Court last week improved Rousseff’s chances of surviving the impeachment process that has created political uncertainty and deepened a recession.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
