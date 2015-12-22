Brazil's Rousseff says opponents lack legal basis to impeach her

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that her opponents’ bid to impeach her has no legal basis since there are no charges against her.

At the opening of a metro station in the northeastern city of Salvador, Rousseff said a country cannot resort to impeachment just because it does not like its president, and said Brazil should focus on restoring economic growth and creating jobs.

A ruling by Brazil’s Supreme Court last week improved Rousseff’s chances of surviving the impeachment process that has created political uncertainty and deepened a recession.