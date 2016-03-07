FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff blames political crisis on opponents
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 7, 2016 / 1:59 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Rousseff blames political crisis on opponents

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a news conference at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff on Monday blamed the country’s political crisis on her opponents for not accepting their defeat in the 2014 elections and wanting to bring forward new elections scheduled for 2018.

Rousseff, speaking at the opening of a low-cost housing project in Rio Grande do Sul state, criticized as unnecessary the detention of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday for questioning in the Petrobras graft scandal.

The implication of Lula in the corruption probe has deepened Brazil’s political crisis and boosted efforts by Rousseff’s opponents to impeach the president and invalidate her 2014 re-election.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.