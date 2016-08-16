Brazil's Rousseff calls for early elections to pacify country

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday her impeachment would be a coup and called for early elections to unite a country mired in recession.

Rousseff was suspended in May pending her impeachment trial in the Senate on accusations she doctored the fiscal accounts to get re-elected in 2014. She is widely expected to be impeached and permanently removed from office in late August, recent surveys of senators in local newspapers show.