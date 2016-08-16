Brazil's Rousseff calls for early elections to pacify country

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday her impeachment would be a coup and called for early elections to unite a country mired in recession.
Rousseff was suspended in May pending her impeachment trial in the Senate on accusations she doctored the fiscal accounts to get re-elected in 2014. She is widely expected to be impeached and permanently removed from office in late August, recent surveys of senators in local newspapers show.
Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bill Trott