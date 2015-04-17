FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil audit court ruling no grounds to impeach Rousseff: minister
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 17, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil audit court ruling no grounds to impeach Rousseff: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo said on Friday there were no grounds for impeaching President Dilma Rousseff based on a Federal Audit Court ruling that her government broke the country’s fiscal responsibility law.

Cardozo said the government was confident it would successfully appeal the court’s ruling criticizing the postponement of transfers to state banks last year, allegedly to make Brazil’s fiscal accounts look better. Opposition leaders said on Thursday the ruling was grounds for impeachment.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.