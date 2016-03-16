FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil top court confirms Senate role in impeachment
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

Brazil top court confirms Senate role in impeachment

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court confirmed on Wednesday an earlier decision that gives the Senate authority to review a lower house vote to impeach a president before starting an impeachment trial, a ruling favorable to President Dilma Rousseff.

The decision means that Rousseff would not automatically be suspended if the lower house decides to impeach her, as sought by its speaker, Eduardo Cunha, and gives her a chance to block impeachment in the Senate, which has been more supportive of the unpopular president.

Cunha, who took up an opposition request to impeach Rousseff in December, said this week he will speed up proceedings by naming an impeachment committee as soon as the Supreme Court rules on his appeals.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.