Brazil vice president sent Rousseff letter about distrust: office
December 8, 2015 / 1:13 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil vice president sent Rousseff letter about distrust: office

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a news conference after a meeting with jurists defending her against impeachment at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer sent a personal letter to President Dilma Rousseff regarding her government’s distrust of him and his fractious Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, according to a statement from his office on Twitter on Monday.

Temer, the head of the PMDB party, has not publicly taken a position on impeachment proceedings being driven by some members of his party, the largest in the governing coalition. Temer’s public silence has bolstered speculation he is positioning himself to become president if she is impeached.

Reporting by Brad Haynes and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Sandra Maler

