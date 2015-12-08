Brazil vice president sent Rousseff letter about distrust: office

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer sent a personal letter to President Dilma Rousseff regarding her government’s distrust of him and his fractious Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, according to a statement from his office on Twitter on Monday.

Temer, the head of the PMDB party, has not publicly taken a position on impeachment proceedings being driven by some members of his party, the largest in the governing coalition. Temer’s public silence has bolstered speculation he is positioning himself to become president if she is impeached.