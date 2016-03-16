Brazil's ex-president Lula to be Rousseff chief of staff: government leader

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will appoint her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, a government leader in Congress said on Wednesday, in a move that offers him some protection from a corruption probe as he helps to steer her through a political crisis.

The leader of the government in the lower house of Congress, Jose Guimaraes of the ruling Workers’ Party, said on Twitter that Lula would become Rousseff’s top aide.

Brazil’s currency extended its decline against the dollar on news of the return on the former leftist president to the presidential palace to help Rousseff fend off impeachment.