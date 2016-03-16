FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's ex-president Lula to be Rousseff chief of staff: government leader
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2016 / 3:18 PM / a year ago

Brazil's ex-president Lula to be Rousseff chief of staff: government leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will appoint her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, a government leader in Congress said on Wednesday, in a move that offers him some protection from a corruption probe as he helps to steer her through a political crisis.

The leader of the government in the lower house of Congress, Jose Guimaraes of the ruling Workers’ Party, said on Twitter that Lula would become Rousseff’s top aide.

Brazil’s currency extended its decline against the dollar on news of the return on the former leftist president to the presidential palace to help Rousseff fend off impeachment.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.