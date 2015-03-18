Brazil's Rousseff lets minister go after run-in with Congress

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff accepted the resignation of Education Minister Cid Gomes on Wednesday after her allies in Congress demanded that he quit for calling them “extortionists.”

The quarrel added fuel to the political crisis Rousseff is facing, which could hinder her efforts to push through belt-tightening legislation needed to reduce Brazil’s fiscal deficit and avoid a credit rating downgrade.

Gomes last month criticized members of Rousseff’s ruling coalition for seeking more government posts and pork barrel funds, saying they were extorting a weak administration.

Called to explain himself in the lower house of Congress on Wednesday, Gomes was unrepentant and said Rousseff’s allies should support her administration by voting for pending legislation or else “drop that bone, leave the government, join the opposition.”

Leaders of Rousseff’s main ally, the PMDB party, threatened to leave the coalition if Gomes did not quit the cabinet.

In a statement, Rousseff’s office said she had accepted his resignation.

Relations between the leftist leader and her allies have been upset by the massive graft scandal engulfing state-run oil company Petrobras and the resulting investigation of 47 politicians, all but one from Rousseff’s Workers’ party and its coalition allies.

The scandal has undermined her popularity, triggered anti-government protests and led to calls for her impeachment.