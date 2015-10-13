Brazil minister says should not paralyze country with impeachment

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s institutional communications minister said on Tuesday congress should not punish the Brazilian people and paralyze the country with impeachment proceedings, saying the requests to oust the president were based on politics rather than legal arguments.

Speaker of the lower house Eduardo Cunha said earlier he would start deciding whether or not to accept the dozen some petitions for impeachment in congress on Tuesday despite a Supreme Court injunction to halt impeachment procedures.