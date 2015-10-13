FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil minister says should not paralyze country with impeachment
October 13, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil minister says should not paralyze country with impeachment

President of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha participates in an event in a public school in Brasilia, Brazil, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s institutional communications minister said on Tuesday congress should not punish the Brazilian people and paralyze the country with impeachment proceedings, saying the requests to oust the president were based on politics rather than legal arguments.

Speaker of the lower house Eduardo Cunha said earlier he would start deciding whether or not to accept the dozen some petitions for impeachment in congress on Tuesday despite a Supreme Court injunction to halt impeachment procedures.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
