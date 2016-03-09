Brazil supreme court majority votes to block appointment of justice minister

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A majority of justices on Brazil’s supreme court voted on Wednesday to issue an injunction against President Dilma Rousseff’s appointment of prosecutor Wellington Lima e Silva as her new justice minister.

The injunction filed by an opposition party argued that Lima e Silva is a prosecutor in the state of Bahia and cannot under Brazilian law hold a second job. Lima e Silva, who was sworn in on Thursday, resigned as Bahia prosecutor on Monday.