FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff confirms banker Levy as finance minister
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 27, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff confirms banker Levy as finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff confirmed banker Joaquim Levy as her next finance minister on Thursday in an attempt to regain the trust of investors and jump-start the sluggish economy.

In a statement read by a presidential spokesman, the administration also confirmed that central bank chief Alexandre Tombini will stay in his post and former Deputy Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa will be the next planning minister.

The nomination of Levy and Barbosa was widely expected, but the statement did not say when both will take over their new jobs.

They will hold a joint press conference at 4 p.m. (1800 GMT), the statement said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.