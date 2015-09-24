Brazil's president delays decision on ministerial reform

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff has pushed back a long-awaited decision on ministerial reform until next week at the request of allied parties, according to a statement from the presidential palace on Thursday.

Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said last month that the government’s plan to cut around a quarter of its ministries could save hundreds of millions of reais, underscoring efforts to close a budget deficit that endangers Brazil’s credit rating.