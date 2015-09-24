FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's president delays decision on ministerial reform
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's president delays decision on ministerial reform

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during news conference after an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff has pushed back a long-awaited decision on ministerial reform until next week at the request of allied parties, according to a statement from the presidential palace on Thursday.

Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said last month that the government’s plan to cut around a quarter of its ministries could save hundreds of millions of reais, underscoring efforts to close a budget deficit that endangers Brazil’s credit rating.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.