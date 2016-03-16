FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil opposition lawmakers demand Rousseff resignation during session
March 16, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

Brazil opposition lawmakers demand Rousseff resignation during session

An anti-government demonstrator shouts slogans against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Palanto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. The signs reads, "Out Dilma". REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Dozens of lawmakers opposed to Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff chanted “resign” at a Congressional session late on Wednesday, in a sign of rising political tensions in Latin America’s largest economy.

The lawmakers gathered around a microphone interrupted the session to demand Rousseff’s resignation, according to images broadcast live by news channel GloboNews. Rousseff’s administration is struggling with fallout from a sweeping corruption probe, known as “Operation Car Wash.”

In a bid to stave off impeachment proceedings in Congress, Rousseff named her predecessor and political mentor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff on Wednesday.

Lula is under investigation in “Operation Car Wash”, which probes bribery and money-laundering at state-controlled firms during part of his eight-year tenure that finished in 2010.

Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Daniel Flynn

