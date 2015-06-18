Brazil decrees temporary fix to costly pension system

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday offered a temporary fix to stem the tide of red ink from its generous pension system, but Cabinet ministers acknowledge that deeper reform to one of the main threats to its economy could take years.

Rousseff unveiled a new formula for progressively restricting Brazilians’ access to full pensions after vetoing a congressional bill that countered her efforts to reduce Brazil’s fiscal deficit.

The new rule will reduce government expenditures by 50 billion reais ($16.3 billion) through 2026 compared with the proposal passed by Congress, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said at a news conference.

The new formula will likely raise tensions with union bosses and legislative allies who have threatened to override the veto in favor of keeping a more flexible retirement age.

Lasting pension reform “could take years to be implemented,” said Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, adding that Rousseff’s proposed formula ensured the sustainability of the system.

Rousseff is struggling to rebalance public accounts and reduce a ballooning social security deficit that threatens Brazil’s fiscal stability.

Her decree published on Thursday establishes a progressive scale limiting access to full pensions gradually through 2022 as Brazil’s population ages and life expectancy increases.

Barbosa and Social Security Minister Carlos Gabas said the new formula, which adds years worked and years of contributions, would help avoid the breakdown of Brazil’s social security system as the ratio of working population to retirees diminishes.

Gabas said this was a “temporary solution” and said a lasting remedy to one of the world’s most generous pension systems will come after negotiations with labor unions, employers and pensioners.

Raul Velloso, a Brasilia-based economic consultant, said, “This temporary fix puts us further away from a meaningful overhaul and a final solution.”

On Wednesday, Rousseff vetoed Congress’s bill containing a so-called 85/95 formula, which allows women to draw full pension benefits if the sum of their age and years of pension payments reached 85. The same would go for men if the sum reached 95.

Instead, Rousseff issued a decree gradually increasing that sum by a total of five points over the next seven years: One point would be added to the required sum in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.