Brazil leader's popularity kept low by taxes, interest rates: poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The popularity of President Dilma Rousseff’s government remains at a three-decade low for a Brazilian leader as she tries to raise new taxes to balance her country’s accounts in the middle of a steep recession, a nationwide opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

The number of Brazilians who consider Rousseff’s government “great” or “good” edged up to 10 percent from 9 percent from the previous survey three months ago, but those who rate it “bad” or “terrible” rose to 69 percent from 68 percent, according to the Ibope poll commissioned by the National Industry Confederation, or CNI.

That is the worst approval rating for a Brazilian government since Ibope started polling for the CNI 27 years ago.

Rousseff’s popularity plummeted earlier this year as the economy screeched to a halt at the start of her second term and leaders of her Workers’ Party and its allies in Congress were implicated in a massive corruption scandal.

Other recent surveys by other pollsters show her popularity in the single digits, with a majority of Brazilians favoring her impeachment as sought by her opponents.

The new poll showed 82 percent of Brazilian disapproved of her way of governing, a single percentage point improvement from three months ago. Ibope did not ask respondents about impeachment.

Rousseff’s most unpopular policies are taxes, which she has proposed raising to plug a growing fiscal deficit that put Brazil’s investment grade at risk, and interest rates, which have risen steadily to curb high inflation.

The poll of 2,002 people was conducted between Sept 18 and 21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.